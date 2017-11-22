FIRST ALERT: Grab the butter - clouds are rolling in, but no rain on your Thanksgiving parade

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mild weather will quit cold turkey tonight as cooler weather settles in for Thanksgiving Day.

Cooler and cloudy weather will return to the region for Thanksgiving, but rain chances are slim through the holiday.

A cold front will push through the region tonight and usher in cooler temperatures for Thanksgiving Day. At the same time, a storm system passing off shore will keep skies cloudy through most of the day, with most of the rain remaining off shore.

Tonight will see temperatures dropping into the lower 40s across the Pee Dee and the middle 40s at the beach as chillier weather settles in from the north. A dash of a northerly wind will make it feel a bit cooler. Mostly clear skies will gradually turn mostly cloudy by early Thursday morning.

A storm system will move from the Gulf of Mexico Thursday morning to off the Carolina coast by Thursday evening. The storm system will pass far enough off shore to keep most of the rain over the Atlantic, but keep our skies overcast through much of the day. A parade of clouds will continue to thicken through the day on Thanksgiving, turning overcast by the late morning through the afternoon hours. The cloudy skies will keep temperatures in the lower and middle 50s through the day. By the late afternoon and evening, a stray sprinkle or very light shower will be possible across the coastal sections of Horry and Georgetown Counties, but no significant rain is expected on your Thanksgiving parade.

Black Friday morning temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s will climb into the upper 50s to near 60 by Friday afternoon.