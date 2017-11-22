Myrtle Beach Police find cocaine in glove box, meth, crack in man's sock after traffic stop

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – After Myrtle Beach Police stopped and arrested a driver for not having a license, they found nearly 50 grams of cocaine in his vehicle’s glove box, and meth and crack in his sock, according to a police report.

At about 2 a.m. Wednesday, a Myrtle Beach Police officer stopped a car on Third Avenue South near Highway 501 because the passenger-side headlight was not working, the report states.

The driver, later identified as 30-year-old Myron Jawan Spain, told police he did not have a valid driver’s license; he was placed under arrest and taken to the Myrtle Beach Jail. He also told police at first that his name was Devarus Spain.

An officer searched the vehicle and found a Crown Royal bad in the glovebox that contained a plastic bag with a white powdery substance. The substance field-tested positive cocaine, and weighed 49.1 grams, the report continues.

Spain was strip-searched by police, and the found two plastic baggies in his sock, according to officials. The substance in one baggie tested positive for methamphetamine, and the other substance tested positive for crack.

Spain was charged with drug/trafficking cocaine, giving a false name and address, operating a vehicle in an unsafe mechanical condition, and driving without a license.

