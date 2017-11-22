Bond denied for man accused of pouring gasoline on woman, setting her on fire

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence man man who officials say poured gasoline on a woman and set her on fire after the two had an altercation on September 19 was extradited from New York and was denied bond at a hearing on Wednesday.

An arrest warrant had been issued for Charles Durell Nethercutt, 32, of Longfellow Drive in Florence, charging him with attempted murder. The victim suffered severe burns over a large portion of her body and was transported for treatment.

The FCSO confirmed Nethercutt was arrested last Wednesday afternoon in Yonkers without incident with the help of the U.S. Marshals Fugitives Task Force, as well as multiple agencies in New York, New Jersey, and Virginia.

Nethercutt has waived an extradition hearing, an official confirmed. Nethercutt was booked at the Florence County Detention Center on Tuesday, records show.

On Wednesday, Nethercutt appeared in a Florence County courtroom where he was denied bond on his attempted murder charge.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.