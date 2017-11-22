Election commission certifies results of Tuesday's Myrtle Beach mayoral runoff

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Brenda Bethune has officially been certified as the new mayor of Myrtle Beach following a canvassing of the votes cast in Tuesday’s runoff election.

Official results show Bethune receiving 3,570 votes to outgoing Mayor John Rhodes’ 1,727. Approximately 5,297 votes were cast in the runoff.

See below for precinct-by-precinct results from the city of Myrtle Beach:

Bethune and the newly elected city council members will take the oath of office on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.