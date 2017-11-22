Election commission certifies results of Tuesday's Myrtle Beach mayoral runoff

Local and national political news and infoMore >>
Brenda Bethune has officially been certified as the new mayor of Myrtle Beach following a canvassing of the votes cast in Tuesday's runoff election.
Local businesswoman Brenda Bethune has defeated incumbent John Rhodes to become the next mayor of Myrtle Beach.
The polls have closed and now the results will start coming in to determine who will be the next mayor of Myrtle Beach.
On Tuesday, Nov. 21, incumbent John Rhodes and challenger Brenda Bethune will take part in a runoff election to determine who will be the next mayor of Myrtle Beach.
Safety, tourism and the future growth of Myrtle Beach; all major talking points for both Myrtle Beach Mayoral candidates at Tuesday's Myrtle Beach Republican Women's meeting. Both have been very busy and have one final week left of campaigning. Safety and tourism have been the driving topics for this entire mayoral election and both candidates explain what sets their plans as mayor apart from each other, as voters prepare to cast their votes
Since September, employees have been given three options: Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.
In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.
On a cold, grey afternoon, a lone North Korean soldier races toward freedom, the shock of his comrades palpable as they realize he is defecting to the South and start sprinting after him.
A half century after serving in Vietnam, hundreds of veterans have a reason to believe they may be dying from a silent bullet _ test results show some men may have been infected by a slow-killing parasite while fighting in the jungles of Southeast Asia.
Prosecutors have not yet decided whether they will charge the 15-year-old as an adult.
A New Jersey woman who was helped by a homeless man when she ran out of gas is raising money to help the man recover.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
A woman who worked as an investigator for the Madison County Sheriff's Office has filed a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination and misbehavior.
