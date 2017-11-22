Week of Thanksgiving among America's busiest

Myrtle Beach Airport's Kirk Lovell said 17,000 seats are departing the three days before Thanksgiving and the three days after combined. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The entire country is busy when it comes to traffic the day before Thanksgiving. It's no different in Myrtle Beach. Airport officials are expecting big numbers this year.

They're expecting an increase from last year's capacity numbers. Myrtle Beach Airport's Kirk Lovell said 17,000 seats are departing the three days before Thanksgiving and the three days after combined. That's a lot of people trying to fly out in a short amount of time. He said you should arrive to the airport about two hours before your flight leaves.

"We're actually up in capacity a little over 30 percent from last year," he said. "There's a possibility we can see a 30 percent increase in passenger traffic."

There are a lot of factors that help determine today as the busiest travel week of the year. A few factors are obviously seeing loved ones for Thanksgiving, Black Friday shopping and the in-state football showdown between the University of South Carolina and Clemson.

A survey from TripAdvisor found of the nearly 1,500 people surveyed, more than half said they would be traveling for the holiday, which is up 6 percent from last year. Seventy-five percent will be driving. Twenty-three percent will be flying. South Carolina Highway Patrol's Corporal Sonny Collins said leaving anywhere from lunchtime to when people typically get off work is probably the worst time to go.

"If you're going to travel, plan on extra time," he said. "These roads are extremely congested at certain points so it's going to take you longer to get from Point A to Point B."

