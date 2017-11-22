Timmonsville man arrested on charges of cocaine trafficking, marijuana possession

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A Timmonsville man was arrested Tuesday and charged with trafficking in cocaine.

According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Tracy Sentail Ennis, 28, was also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Online records from the Florence County Detention Center state he was released Wednesday morning on a $20,000 surety bond.

According to the release, residents began complaining about drug activity in the 400 block of North King Street in Timmonsville.

A search warrant was executed at a home, and investigators allegedly found 34 grams of suspected cocaine, 228 grams of suspected marijuana, suspected drug paraphernalia and a loaded pistol, the release stated.

Ennis was detained at the home and then taken into custody without incident.

