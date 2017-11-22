Horry officials to consider ordinance making county properties tobacco free

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County leaders are considering making all county property tobacco free.

On the agenda for the Nov. 29 fall retreat is the first reading of an ordinance to make Horry County property tobacco free and to establish penalties for those who are in violation.

The Horry County Council must approve three readings of an ordinance before it becomes official policy.

According to the proposed ordinance, the use of tobacco is “detrimental to the health of employees and members of the public utilizing county government facilities.”

If ultimately passed, the ordinance would prohibit the use of tobacco products, which includes electronic smoking devices, at all county buildings, offices, entryways, decks, patios and exits, parking lots, common areas, outside stairways, and parks and recreation areas.

Anyone in violation would receive a fine between $10 and $25, according to the proposed ordinance.

County employees found to be in violation would be subject to corrective action up to and including termination.

