Conway police seek suspect wanted for Ninth Avenue, Racepath sho

Conway police seek suspect wanted for Ninth Avenue, Racepath shooting

Roshad Baldwin (Source: Conway Police Department) Roshad Baldwin (Source: Conway Police Department)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway police are looking for a Marion man they say is connected to a shooting that happened on Monday.

According to a press release from the Conway Police Department, the shooting happened in the area of Ninth Avenue and Racepath Street.

Once the investigation was complete, warrants were obtained for Roshad Quanta Devon Baldwin, 22, on a charge of attempted murder, the release stated.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the CPD at (843) 248-1790 or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at (888) CRIME-SC.

