S.C. 905 near Conway closed as crews battle brush fire

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Crews are battling a brush fire on S.C. 905 in the Conway area. (Source: BeeJay Wilder) Crews are battling a brush fire on S.C. 905 in the Conway area. (Source: BeeJay Wilder)
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Both sections of S.C. 905 in the Conway area were closed around 12 p.m. Wednesday as crews battled a brush fire that started after two cars caught fire, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.

Nugent said the cars were parked off the side of the road on S.C. 905, near Parker Road, when they caught fire, which caused the brush fire to ignite.

There have been no reports of injuries. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

