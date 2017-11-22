S.C. 905 near Conway closed as crews battle brush fire

Crews are battling a brush fire on S.C. 905 in the Conway area. (Source: BeeJay Wilder)

Crews are battling a brush fire on S.C. 905 in the Conway area. (Source: BeeJay Wilder)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Both sections of S.C. 905 in the Conway area were closed around 12 p.m. Wednesday as crews battled a brush fire that started after two cars caught fire, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.

Nugent said the cars were parked off the side of the road on S.C. 905, near Parker Road, when they caught fire, which caused the brush fire to ignite.

There have been no reports of injuries. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

@hcfirerescue & @CityOfConwayFD on scene of a Brush Fire involving several vehicles at Highway 905 and Parker Road. Highway 905 is closed down in each direction for Safety Purposes. PLEASE AVOID AREA. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) November 22, 2017

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.