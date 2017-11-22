Several stores opening their doors on Thanksgiving

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – For those wanting to get a head start on Black Friday shopping or are simply looking for an excuse to get away from the family, a number of stores will open their doors on Thanksgiving Day.

Below is a list of local retailers that will have holiday hours on Thursday:

6 a.m. – Kmart is set to open early on Thanksgiving Day. However, store hours for the Conway location state doors won’t open until 8 a.m.

is set to open early on Thanksgiving Day. However, store hours for the Conway location state doors won’t open until 8 a.m. 8 a.m. – Bass Pro Shops will remain open until 6 p.m.

will remain open until 6 p.m. 2 p.m. – JCPenney will welcome shoppers until 10 p.m. on Friday.

will welcome shoppers until 10 p.m. on Friday. 3 p.m. – Old Navy will give patrons a head start on holiday shopping.

will give patrons a head start on holiday shopping. 4 p.m. – Myrtle Beach Mall will be open until 10 p.m. before reopening Friday at 6 a.m.

will be open until 10 p.m. before reopening Friday at 6 a.m. 5 p.m. – Before the stores open on Thanksgiving Day, Toys R’ Us will offer Black Friday deals online starting Wednesday at 9 p.m. Best Buy will also be open until 1 a.m. on Friday, before reopening at 8 a.m.

will offer Black Friday deals online starting Wednesday at 9 p.m. will also be open until 1 a.m. on Friday, before reopening at 8 a.m. 6 p.m. - Sears will open its doors until midnight, before reopening at 5 a.m. on Black Friday. Walmart, Target and Dick’s Sporting Goods will also be open. Tanger Outlets will unlock its doors at this time and stay open until 10 p.m. Friday.

On Black Friday, Coastal Grand Mall is set to open its doors at 6 a.m.

