Record number of Americans expected to hit the road for Thanksgiving holiday

You might score big on a TV or a game system this Black Friday, but you also might be able to land a getaway trip at a great price soon too. Deal Diva Christel Bell explained how you can save if you are looking for travel deals, airfares, and hotels. You have Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and now add “Travel Deal Tuesday” to the list.More >>
All south bound lanes are shut down at 30th Avenue South and Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach due to a collision, according to officials.More >>
Cooler and cloudy weather will return to the region for Thanksgiving, but rain chances are slim through the holiday. A cold front will push through the region tonight and usher in cooler temperatures for Thanksgiving Day. At the same time, a storm system passing off shore will keep skies cloudy through most of the day, with most of the rain remaining off shore.More >>
After Myrtle Beach Police stopped and arrested a driver for not having a license, they found nearly 50 grams of cocaine in his vehicle’s glove box, and meth and crack in his sock, according to a police report.More >>
The Florence man man who officials say poured gasoline on a woman and set her on fire after the two had an altercation on September 19 was extradited from New York and was denied bond at a hearing on Wednesday.More >>
Since September, employees have been given three options: Get the flu shot, get an approved religious or medical exemption, or leave Essentia. At least 50 people have lost their jobs thus far.More >>
In the midst of a nationwide opioid addiction crisis, a different type of drug may be slipping in under the radar.More >>
On a cold, grey afternoon, a lone North Korean soldier races toward freedom, the shock of his comrades palpable as they realize he is defecting to the South and start sprinting after him.More >>
A half century after serving in Vietnam, hundreds of veterans have a reason to believe they may be dying from a silent bullet _ test results show some men may have been infected by a slow-killing parasite while...More >>
Prosecutors have not yet decided whether they will charge the 15-year-old as an adult.More >>
A New Jersey woman who was helped by a homeless man when she ran out of gas is raising money to help the man recover.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
A woman who worked as an investigator for the Madison County Sheriff's Office has filed a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination and misbehavior.More >>
