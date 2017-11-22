Record number of Americans expected to hit the road for Thanksgiving holiday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Hitting the road Wednesday for the Thanksgiving holiday? You won’t be alone.

According to information from AAA, almost 51 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home for the holiday weekend. That’s a 3.3 percent increase over 2016, and the highest Thanksgiving travel volume since 2005.

Of that number, 89 percent of all travelers are planning to drive, according to AAA. For those heading to the airport, they’ll pay the cheapest average airfare since 2013.

On the opposite end of the traveling spectrum, drivers will pay the highest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2014, according to information from AAA.

South Carolina drivers will pay an average of $2.26 at the pump on Wednesday, according to AAA’s daily gas gauge. The national average for Nov. 22 is $2.53.

“Thanksgiving kicks off the start of a busy holiday season, and more thankful Americans will travel to spend time with friends and family this year,” Bill Sutherland, AAA senior vice president of travel and publishing, said in a statement. “A strong economy and labor market are generating rising incomes and higher consumer confidence, fueling a strong year for the travel industry, which will continue into the holiday season.”

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.