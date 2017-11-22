Suspect Search: Criminal sexual conduct and pointing a firearm. Two suspects both on the loose

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two charges, two suspects and both are on the loose.

Horry County authorities say on Feb. 28, the victim claims she was at the suspect's, Lovair Dingle Jr., apartment at Cimerron Square in Socastee. She admits they smoked marijuana and used cocaine.

When they went to bed, the victim said she told Dingle she did not want to have sex with him. He tried once and then apologized. The two fell asleep and when the victim woke up, her clothes had allegedly been removed and it was apparent a sex act took place.

Dingle is 21 and his last known address is Fifth Avenue North in Surfside Beach. He is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Additionally, John David Starrett, 48, is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person on Oct. 23.

The victim told authorities that while he was at his job, he got into an argument with the secretary. At that point, he said he then called Starrett and told him what happened.

According to the victim, Starrett then showed up at the business, loaded a shotgun and pointed it at the victim's face, saying to leave or he would shoot him.

The victim left, even though his car keys were inside the business. Starrett's last known address is on Wallingford Circle in Myrtle Beach.

