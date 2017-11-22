One killed, another left with life-threatening injuries following a Lumberton shooting

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Lumberton police are investigating a shooting late Tuesday night that killed one person and left another with life-threatening injuries.

According to a press release from the Lumberton Police Department, officers were dispatched at 11:13 p.m. to the 200 block of Holly Street.

Once there, they found a 19-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, the release stated. He was taken to an area hospital but later transported to another facility. According to authorities, his injuries are life threatening at this time.

Also found was 22-year-old Keshion Devonta Hill, who died from what appears to be multiple gunshot wounds, according to the press release.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with information should contact the LPD at (910) 671-3845.

