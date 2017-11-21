'My heart aches:' Aunt of 16-month-old girl dead from suspected child abuse wants answers

Aunt, Dorann Hunt, with Kinsley Oxendine Scott (middle) and her two sisters. (Source: Dorann Hunt)

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - The aunt of the 16-month-old girl who died of suspected child abuse Saturday night is speaking out.

The man arrested for the death, 23-year-old Christian Troy Clark, had his first appearance in court Tuesday morning. He is charged with first-degree murder and assault inflicting serious injury.

Dorann Hunt, the aunt, gained custody of 16-month-old Kinsley Oxendine Scott three months before the tragedy. She doesn’t understand how this could have happened.

“She was so sweet. She loved to play. She had the biggest smile on her face,” Hunt said. “At this point, I don’t know what to think. I would’ve never thought that anybody would hurt my baby.”

It was Thursday afternoon when Hunt dropped Kinsley off to spend time with her paternal grandmother and her boyfriend, Clark, the man charged with the murder.

Even though she has talked to Clark briefly before, Hunt said that was the first time they met.

The next day, Friday afternoon, Hunt got a call that Kinsley was rushed to the hospital because she was having seizures.

She later found out the toddler suffered from severe bruises all over her body. A preliminary autopsy finding revealed blunt force trauma, according to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

“To be honest, my whole body is numb. My heart aches. I feel like I can’t breath, I can’t eat,” Hunt said.

Even though Kinsley is gone, Hunt said she well never be forgotten.

“She was beautiful, smart, just the most lovable person that there was,” she said.

Hunt noted she will be making funeral arrangements soon. As of Tuesday, a date had not been set.

