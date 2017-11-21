Two injured after oil drum explodes in Georgetown area

Two were injured after an oil barrel exploded Tuesday in Georgetown County. (Source: Pixabay)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Two people were injured after an oil barrel exploded Tuesday afternoon in Georgetown County, according to Georgetown County Fire Assistant Chief Tony Hucks.

Hucks said the explosion happened around 4:45 p.m. on Calhoun Street in Georgetown. A man was cutting the top off of a 55-gallon oil drum that had some residual oil in the bottom.

As the man was cutting, sparks ignited the leftover oil and caused the explosion, according to Hucks. He added the man was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for injuries, while a woman who was standing nearby went to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

