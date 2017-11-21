MBPD using grant to hire, train and equip new officers

The Myrtle Beach Police Department will look to hire 10 new officers with the help of a $1.25 million grant. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For months, the issue of safety has been top priority for the city of Myrtle Beach.

The police department will look to hire 10 new officers with the help of a $1.25 million grant.

Over the next three years, those funds will help the Myrtle Beach Police Department hire, train and equip these 10 new officers.

The average starting salary for a new officer is around $28,000 a year.

The cost to train that officer can cost several thousands, plus several more to fully equip them with the tools they need for day-to-day tasks.

All the funding is mandated by the government to go towards the salaries and equipment needed to have these officers available on the streets.

“We are very excited to get this grant this gives us the opportunity to add additional officers and as you of heard us say repeatedly we want to enhance our coverage, increase our visibility and this allows us to do so immediately,” said Captain Joey Crosby.

Crosby said the process of finding these officers does take time.

"It is imperative for us to take the time to make sure we identified skilled applicants to offer employment opportunities within the City of Myrtle Beach,” said Crosby.

The department goes through expensive background checks and several interviews before selecting applicants.

With the future addition of 10 officers, on top of the plan hire on 70 additional officers over the next seven years, the department sees this as a big opportunity.

“We have the opportunity to have the secured funds to add 10 additional officers and increase our visibility, that's a win for us as an organization and a win for our community,” said Crosby.

One of the requirements of the grant is the city must match near $770,000 over the next three years.

Myrtle Beach spokesmen Mark Kruea said the city will budget for that over the next three years.

