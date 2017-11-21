Treasurer sues Horry County

From WMBF News partner MyHorryNews.com:

Horry County Treasurer Angie Jones filed a lawsuit against the county and county administrator Chris Eldridge Tuesday, alleging in court papers that county officials will not provide her with the staff she needs to do her job.

“This is about the citizens," Jones said. "This is about me being able to perform my duties.”

Jones' lawsuit states that her office is understaffed and at times employees struggle to take a lunch break because there are no other workers to replace them.

“It has become a burden upon the Treasurer’s office and has resulted in closing each satellite location from 1:00-2:00 for lunch,” the lawsuit states. “This is also a burden upon the citizens of Horry County as the end of the year tax crunch is coming and the volume of Treasurer business will increase exponentially.”

Jones, who took office in July, states in court documents that she has repeatedly asked for staff, but those requests have been denied.

"The Plaintiff is informed and believes that the Treasurer as an elected officer pursuant to the South Carolina Constitution has the legal authority to hire her own employees as she deems necessary in order for her to operate efficiently as the Treasurer of Horry County," the lawsuit states.

Her lawsuit asks that she be allowed to hire the employees she needs and that the business license and hospitality fee services be moved from the finance department back to the treasurer's office.

Under state law, the county treasurer collects property taxes and invests all funds for the county, school district, airport and Solid Waste Authority. County council approves a budget for all county departments, including elected offices such as the treasurer. The position is unusual in that the treasurer election is held in November, but the winner is not seated until the start of the fiscal year, which begins July 1. Council members typically take their seats in the January following a general election.

hus, the budget for Jones’ office was approved by county council in June — before she was even serving.

Jones said she offered to meet with county officials to talk about her office’s needs before the budget was passed, but she said county leaders advised her to work with them once she was in the position and gradually build up her staff.

When Jones asked county council’s administration committee for an additional assistant in August, her request was denied.

Check back for updates.

View the original story on MyHorryNews.com here.

© Copyright 2017 Waccamaw Publishers, Inc., 2510 N. Main Street Conway, SC