Scholars Academy hosts ‘Poetry Out Loud’ school competition

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – On Tuesday, the Scholars Academy hosted the Poetry Out Loud School Competition, which was a great opportunity for students in the area.

It was held at the Wheelwright Auditorium at Coastal Carolina University. The program gets kids invested in literature through reciting and performing.

It starts at the classroom level, with winners from every classroom moving up to a school-wide competition and then to regionals. From there, a statewide winner is chosen - and that student goes on to compete in the national finals in Washington, DC.

"It's a once a year event,” said Norman McQueen, Program Administrator at The Scholars Academy. “It's done through our English classes as part of their poetry studies through the year. So it's a way to get students to not only read poetry, but get an understanding of what it's like to perform the poetry and to put life into the poetry."

The 2018 Poetry Out Loud National Finals will be held April 23 through 25 in Washington, DC.

