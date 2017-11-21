Hartsville police search for man who robbed local fast-food restaurant

Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Hartsville restaurant while armed. (Source: Hartsville Police Department)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Hartsville police are looking for a man who robbed an area fast-food restaurant at gunpoint Monday night.

According to a Facebook post from the Hartsville Police Department, the robbery happened at 8 p.m. Monday at a take-out restaurant on South Fifth Street.

The suspect is thought to have run across Sixth Street after the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD investigators at (843) 383-3029.

