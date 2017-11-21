One person trapped following two-vehicle crash in Loris - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

One person trapped following two-vehicle crash in Loris

Source: Raycom Media Source: Raycom Media

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person is trapped following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in the Loris area, according to information from Horry County Fire Rescue.

A tweet from the department stated HCFR and Loris firefighters are on the scene the collision near the East S.C. 9 Bypass and U.S. 701 North.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly