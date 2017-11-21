Four inmates injured following altercation at Bennettsville prison

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Four prisoners were hurt during an altercation at a Bennettsville prison on Tuesday, according to officials.

Jeffrey Taillon, with the South Carolina Department of Corrections, said three of the inmates were taken away from the Evans Correctional Institution for medical attention. The fourth, he added, is being treated at the facility.

Taillon added that the facility is secured.

No other information was immediately available.

