'Old-fashioned New York pizzeria' opens for business along Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A new pizza restaurant is now open for business in the Myrtle Beach area.

Pranzarelli's Pizza opened its door Tuesday in the Galleria Shopping Center, at 9660 N. Kings Hwy.

The new eatery was brought to the public by the owner of the Myrtle Beach Wahlburgers location, which is found at Broadway at the Beach.

Pranzarelli’s is said to resemble an old-fashioned New York pizzeria.

It will be open Sunday to Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Those who are interested can grab it by the slice or call for delivery. Click here to see a menu.

