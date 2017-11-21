Two homes burglarized on same street in Myrtle Beach, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two homes were burglarized on 44th Ave North Monday, according to Myrtle Beach Police Department incident reports.

Officers responded to a burglary complaint at a residence on the 800 block of 44th Ave North at approximately 11:30 a.m. The victim stated that after leaving work around 9:45 a.m., she returned just after 11:00 a.m. where she found the home in disarray; drawers were found opened and the contents of one of her trash bags was found all over the floor, the report says.

The victim then went to her bedroom where she noticed some of her jewelry was missing. A platinum bracelet, valued at $2,000, as well as approximately $4,000 worth of other jewelry was missing. A hotel key card was found on the dresser which appeared to be used to get inside the front door, the report says. Medication was also discovered missing from the victim’s bathroom. Police were able to get two prints from the home.

Police responded to another burglary on 44th Ave North just after 9:00 p.m. on Monday. The victim stated that she arrived back at her residence at approximately 7:00 p.m. where she discovered 15 rings, valued at $1,500 were missing, the report states. Items including a gaming system, three pairs of shoes, a wall decoration and children’s book were also missing.

Contact MBPD at 843-918-1300 if you have any information regarding these incidents.

