Rossi's Italian restaurant closes current location after 31 years, opening new location in April

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Rossi’s, an Italian restaurant in Myrtle Beach, will be moving to a new location before the spring of 2018, stating that they are parting ways with "a selfish landlord" after 31 years.

The restaurant, which is currently located at the Galleria center at 9639 N. Kings Hwy., will relocate to Northwood Plaza at 7753 N. Kings Hwy., according to signs outside the restaurant, and the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Rossi's owner Deane Morris said they have been operating at that location for 35 years, and 31 years under the Rossi's name. "But we were the first tenants in the Galleria when it was first built in 1983," Morris said. "I think Rossi's is not only home to the locals, but what we call local tourists - those who come down often, and they find that Rossi's is their home, so that's why we always use the slogan, 'Come home to Rossi's.'"

A sign on the door of Rossi’s states:

“Due to a selfish landlord / After 31 years of tenancy / We have had to part ways / We will be open soon in a better location with profesional [sic] management / Will be announced in days to come / See you in April better than before / We love all of you and will miss you / Till [sic] then Merry Christmas / See you soon”

“We just took over management just 2 or 3 weeks ago," said Rick Emerick with Income Properties of Raleigh, Inc., the company that manages the Rossi's property. "This is pretty much news to us as well."

Another sign outside the restaurant confirms the new location will be at Northwood Plaza.

The restaurant’s Facebook page states that the current location is closed, and that the new location will open in April under the name Rossi's Prime and Fine Italian Cuisine. Morris said they has always had prime steak, but they are now putting it in the title of the restaurant

"Based on our responses, we are excited about it. We look forward to opening in April, and hope we can meet that schedule," Morris said.

