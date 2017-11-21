Two men arrested for burglary after reportedly stealing steaks, pork chops and television from home

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man has been arrested for burglary after steaks, a television and other household items were stolen from a residence in Loris, according to a Loris Police Department incident report.

Police responded to a residence on Liberty Street on Nov. 3 in regards to a burglary complaint. The victim stated that when he arrived home at approximately 2:30 p.m., he saw two individuals quickly leaving his residence. Upon entering the home, the victim observed that several gaming systems, as well as jewelry and clothing, were missing from his bedroom. According to police, a large knife containing “spikes,” in addition to a television, were also discovered missing from another bedroom. No damage was discovered to the front door or to the door frame.

Another resident of the home told police that she left the home approximately four hours before the home was discovered burglarized. She stated that although she locked the door, she failed to lock the deadbolt. According to the incident report, the woman also discovered that various meats, including rib eye steaks, pork chops and hamburger meat were missing from a shed freezer attached to the residence.

The victim, in addition to law enforcement, spoke with one of the suspects on the telephone regarding the incident. The suspect agreed to meet with law enforcement at Loris PD headquarters. The suspect told police that he had gone to the residence to collect $20 that the victim allegedly owed him. After a brief altercation, the suspect left the scene.

A search of the suspect’s camper revealed rib eye steaks and hamburger meat that fit the description of the stolen meat in the freezer. The steaks contained frost on the outside of the package; police say that the suspect’s freezer did not produce a temperature that “would allow frost to form,” which indicated that the steaks came from a freezer with lower temperatures.

Warrants were issued for the two suspects.

Douglas Paul Long, 25, and James Keith Boyd, 60, were both arrested and charged with second degree burglary on Nov. 20 in connection to the incident. Both men were released on $5,000 bond that same day.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.