Georgetown County Sheriff's Office seeking information on man suspected of property damage

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for questioning after a vehicle was damaged in the parking lot of Dead Dog Saloon in Murrells Inlet, according to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred on Oct. 29.

Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102. Anonymous tips may also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message.

