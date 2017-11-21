HCPD investigating robbery at Walgreens Pharmacy

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at a Walgreens Pharmacy off Hwy 501 near Carolina Forest, according to a tweet from HCPD.

The robbery is no longer in progress; no one was reported injured in the incident.

There is no information on a suspect at this time. If you have any information on this incident, contact HCPD at 843-248-1520.

