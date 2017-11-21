Box truck, school bus collide in Marlboro County; no injuries reported

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A crash involving a school bus and box truck occurred Tuesday morning on Hwy 9 between Bennettsville and Wallace, according to Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Two students were on board the bus at the time of the incident; there were no injuries reported.

South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the accident at approximately 7:00 a.m. Tuesday. According to Collins, the box truck and school bus were driving in the same direction when the box truck hit the bus from behind.

The driver of the box truck was cited for driving too fast for conditions.

