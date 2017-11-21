HCFR responding to multi vehicle crash with entrapment

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Hwy 57 and East Hwy 9, according to a HCFR tweet.

At least one person is reportedly trapped inside a vehicle. South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the incident at approximately 7:39 Tuesday morning, according to online records.

There is no additional information at this time. Stay with WMBF News for updates as they become available.

