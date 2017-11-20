Decision 2017: Next Myrtle Beach mayor will be decided in runoff election

Local and national political news and infoMore >>
On Tuesday, Nov. 21, incumbent John Rhodes and challenger Brenda Bethune will take part in a runoff election to determine who will be the next mayor of Myrtle Beach.More >>
Safety, tourism and the future growth of Myrtle Beach; all major talking points for both Myrtle Beach Mayoral candidates at Tuesday’s Myrtle Beach Republican Women's meeting. Both have been very busy and have one final week left of campaigning. Safety and tourism have been the driving topics for this entire mayoral election and both candidates explain what sets their plans as mayor apart from each other, as voters prepare to cast their votesMore >>
Since neither candidate had more than 50 percent of the total vote, there will be a runoff between John Rhodes and Brenda Bethune on Nov. 21.More >>
No candidate for Myrtle Beach mayor won more than half of the vote in any of the city’s 13 voting precincts. Brenda Bethune and John Rhodes will go head to head in a runoff on November 21. WMBF Investigates analyzed Tuesday’s votes to see where the two candidates may be able to pick up support.More >>
Incumbent mayor of North Myrtle Beach, Marilyn Hatley, handily defeated challenger Chris Paint with 75 percent of the vote Tuesday. Incumbents also won both council seats in contention.More >>
The woman was quoted by police as saying she put the bodies into concrete from 1992 through 1997 because she had been too poor to raise them, but she had been filled with guilt over the years.More >>
Outside P.J.' Champion-Sallie's house is a purple flag. The text on the flag reads: Christina Marie Westfall, 9/6/92 - 5/20-17, Overdose Awareness #NotInVainMore >>
A young boy who was nearly choked to death by his own father gets a happy ending to his story, for himself and his siblings.More >>
Saturday morning was a close call for two best friends who were deer hunting in Manchester State Forest in Sumter County.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
An Atlanta television station says video secretly recorded in a nursing home in 2014 shows nurses laughing while they try to start an oxygen machine and an 89-year-old World War II veteran dies.More >>
Erin and Abby Delany, born joined at the head on July 24, 2016, will finally be returning home to NC after 485 days in the hospital.More >>
The judge said Trump cannot set new conditions on spending approved by Congress.More >>
North Korea on Monday joined Iran, Sudan and Syria on the terror blacklist, a largely symbolic step.More >>
A South Carolina trooper is sharing how he helped save a 3-month-old baby who stopped breathing.More >>
