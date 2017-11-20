Decision 2017: Next Myrtle Beach mayor will be decided in runoff election

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – On Tuesday, Nov. 21, incumbent John Rhodes and challenger Brenda Bethune will take part in a runoff election to determine who will be the next mayor of Myrtle Beach.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

View unofficial results for all races in our viewing area as they come in here.

You will need a photo ID to vote.

Rhodes says he's not concerned by the results from the general election two weeks ago.

“We hope our voters come out and support us again, and we hope we pick up some new voters that were voting the other side,” he said.

Bethune says she has a good connection with voters.

"I do believe that I bring a voice for the people that has been missing for a while," Bethune said. "I truly care about people’s concerns, I want to listen to them, I want to bring their ideas back to council to be discussed, but I also bring a fresh perspective and a business sense to council because of the leadership skills that I do have and because of my background.”

Rhodes is confident the voters will trust his experience.

“We are continuing to move forward in this town, and we’re not looking back," he said. "We’re pressing forward.”

Bethune says the voters are ready for something different based on how the results of the Nov. 7 general election turned out.

"What it showed me is that over 70 percent of the voters voted for change, and I think that’s a very positive thing,” Bethune said.

In addition to the Myrtle Beach mayoral race, there will also be runoff elections for Darlington City Council, Ward 1; Hartsville City Council, District 1; and Scranton Town Council.

WMBF News will have live election results online and on Facebook beginning after the polls close.

