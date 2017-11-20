FIRST ALERT: Smooth travel, cool Thanksgiving, chilly for shopping...your full holiday forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mild and quiet weather for Wednesday travelers will give way to chillier temperatures for Thanksgiving and shopping.

WEDNESDAY TRAVEL FORECAST:

Relatively mild and tranquil weather will be in place across the Carolinas for road travel on Wednesday. Some clouds will drift overhead from time to time, but no rain is expected. Temperatures across the Carolinas will range from the middle and upper 60s across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee to the upper 50s and lower 60s across the Mountains of North and South Carolina.

While some volume delays are certainly possible for airline travelers, weather delays will likely not be a big problem. Atlanta, Charlotte, Houston, New York and Chicago are all looking at mostly clear skies through the day on Wednesday. Some smaller airports across New England may see some issues with rain including Boston and Portland, Maine. Some areas of upstate New York, such and Albany and Syracuse, will likely see some light snow or a mix of rain and snow but no major travel issues are anticipated.

THANKSGIVING FORECAST:

While clear and mild weather will exist for travelers on Wednesday, a strong cold front will usher in much cooler weather just in time for Thanksgiving Day. Early morning temperatures will range from the lower and middle 40s and only climb into the lower and middle 50s by the afternoon. The front will stall not too far off shore. As it does so, a storm system will develop along the front and travel off shore. At this point, the front and storm system look to stay far enough off shore to keep rain out of our local forecast, but will be close enough to result in cloudy skies for much of the day. If the storm tracks a little closer, shower would be possible at times on Thanksgiving Day. We'll continue to watch and fine tune the rainfall forecast.

SHOPPING FORECAST:

Shoppers venturing out late Thursday and Thursday night will see mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures. Afternoon temperatures in the lower and middle 50s will drop into the 40s through midnight. By Friday morning, temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 40s making for a chilly wait in line outside of stores and malls. Skies will quickly clear on Friday and result in slightly warmer temperatures rebounding back to near 60 by the afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.