Victim in 2015 shooting in downtown Myrtle Beach decides not to move forward with case

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The case against a Myrtle Beach businessman who was accused of shooting another man on Main Street in November 2015 has been dismissed after the victim said he did not want the case to go forward, according to 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Shai David was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after allegedly shooting Jack Rabon in a parking lot in the Five Points area.

According to Richardson, Rabon said he had played a part in bringing on the altercation and that he wanted the case to be done.

“He wasn’t going to help with the prosecution of the case,” Richardson said of Rabon.

Online records from the Horry County Public Index state a notice of dismissal for David’s case was filed on Oct. 30.

Earlier this year, a “stand your ground” hearing was held to determine if David was justified in shooting Rabon, as the victim had allegedly attacked him prior to the shooting.

Rabon was later charged with third-degree assault and battery.

Following the two-day hearing in February, the judge decided the case would go to trial.

Rabon still faces charges stemming from an October road rage incident involving three teenagers. He was charged with two counts of third-degree assault and battery, and several traffic violations.

