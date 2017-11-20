Man charged in connection with death of 16-month-old Lumberton girl

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – One person has been arrested in connection with the death of a 16-month-old Lumberton girl who died of suspected child abuse.

According to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Christian Troy Clark, 23, of Shannon, N.C., was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

Clark is currently being held without bond.

The child, Kinsley Oxendine Scott, died Saturday night after being on life support at Duke University Hospital, according to the RCSO. The girl was first brought to the hospital on Friday and had severe bruises throughout her body.

Preliminary autopsy findings revealed blunt force trauma, according to the press release.

“She was just so sweet, you know. She was so happy and outgoing. She’s just always been an angel since birth,” Shannon Oxendine, the child’s mother, said.

According to the grieving mother, the man charged in connection with her daughter’s death is the boyfriend of the child’s paternal grandmother.

“I’m kind of numb now,” Oxendine said. “I’ve cried so much I can’t cry no more.”

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.