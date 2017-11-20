Tidelands Health offers 'Nights of A Thousand Steps' holiday event at Brookgreen Gardens

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Tidelands Health has partnered with Brookgreen Gardens to offer residents of Georgetown, Horry and Williamsburg counties the chance to win free admission to “Night of a Thousand Steps,” an exclusive opportunity to experience a family-fun walk through the beautiful holiday lights at Brookgreen Gardens.

According to a press release, event admission will be limited solely to contest winners. Attendees will enjoy an intimate, leisurely stroll through the lights.

At the finish line, adults and children of all ages can take part in a glow party with music, games and plenty of glow-in-the-dark fun.

Although Brookgreen Garden's “Nights of a Thousand Candles” event ends Dec. 17, all its lights and candles will remain for “Night of a Thousands Steps,” scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29.

To enter for a chance to attend, residents must go to Tideland’s website and click on the “Night of a Thousands Steps” image or go to the contest page directly, according to the release. Online submission is the only way to enter, and only those who win the contest can attend the exclusive event.

The deadline to enter is 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4. Winners will be selected randomly from all eligible entries submitted. Each winner will receive a family pack of four admission vouchers and four commemorative, glow-in-the-dark T-shirts to wear to the walk.

Only residents of Georgetown, Horry or Williamsburg counties are eligible to win. Entries are limited to one per household.

Winners must be able to pick up their admission vouchers and T-shirts from Dec. 13 to Dec. 22 in Murrells Inlet. Any vouchers not picked up by Dec. 22 will be forfeited.

