How to safely fry your Thanksgiving turkey

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thanksgiving is just three days away, and if you like a good fried turkey over a traditional baked one, you should be aware of the dangers associated with those fryers. Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue hosted a safety demonstration Monday morning.

According to Lt. Jon Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, always fry turkeys outside on a non-flammable surface.

"They put them on surfaces like decks that when they overflow they catch the whole deck on fire, then the whole house," he said.

Make sure your turkey is completely defrosted.

"Water reacting with the oil...they don't mix too well and they'll make a big fire. That's why you have to be careful when you're mixing those two," Evans said.

Before heating the oil, add water to the pot and put your turkey in to ensure it won't overflow. Take the turkey out, and with a permanent marker, mark the level of the water. Then you can dump the water out. That's how much oil you need.

"Make sure you dry it carefully then you can put that oil in there. and that way once you heat up the oil you won't have any mess, and then you can put the turkey in. Make sure you put it in very gently so it won't spill over," Evans said.

After you put the turkey in, you need to be close by, as the oil can overheat and cause a fire. You'll want it to stay just about 375 degrees. The turkey needs about 5 minutes per pound to cook.

And while the First Alert Team says we may get some rain Thursday, never try to fry your turkey inside or in the garage.

