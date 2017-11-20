FIRST ALERT: Milder, with a stay shower Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)Clouds will thicken Tuesday as milder weather returns ahead of a chilly Thanksgiving forecast.

Tonight will be clear and chilly again although not as cold as Sunday night. Temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 30s across the Pee Dee with a little patchy frost possible. Temperatures at the beach will drop into the lower 40s.

Mostly clear skies to start the day on Tuesday will gradually turn mostly cloudy and even overcast by the afternoon and evening as moisture begins to gather off coastline. By late in the day, moisture will begin to push onshore and a stray light shower or a few areas of drizzle will be possible near the beaches. Despite the thickening clouds, temperatures will warm considerably as they climb into the lower and middle 60s by the afternoon.

Travel plan across the Carolinas on Wednesday look to feature dry roads and mild temperatures in the middle and upper 60s. A cold front will push through the region late in the day on Wednesday and usher in cooler and mostly cloudy weather for Thanksgiving Day. Morning temperatures in the lower 40s will only climb into the lower and middle 50s by the afternoon.

