Crews respond after gas line severed at Ocean Boulevard hotel

A crash involving a school bus and box truck occurred Tuesday morning on Hwy 9 between Bennettsville and Wallace, according to Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Two students were on board the bus at the time of the incident; there were no injuries reported.More >>
Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at intersection of North Hwy 57 and East Hwy 9, according to a tweet with HCFR.More >>
On Tuesday, Nov. 21, incumbent John Rhodes and challenger Brenda Bethune will take part in a runoff election to determine who will be the next mayor of Myrtle Beach.More >>
One person has been arrested in connection with the death of a 16-month-old Lumberton girl who died of suspected child abuse.More >>
The case against a Myrtle Beach businessman who was accused of shooting another man in November 2015 on Main Street has been dismissed after the victim said he did not want the case to go forward.More >>
The woman was quoted by police as saying she put the bodies into concrete from 1992 through 1997 because she had been too poor to raise them, but she had been filled with guilt over the years.More >>
Outside P.J.' Champion-Sallie's house is a purple flag. The text on the flag reads: Christina Marie Westfall, 9/6/92 - 5/20-17, Overdose Awareness #NotInVainMore >>
A young boy who was nearly choked to death by his own father gets a happy ending to his story, for himself and his siblings.More >>
Saturday morning was a close call for two best friends who were deer hunting in Manchester State Forest in Sumter County.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
An Atlanta television station says video secretly recorded in a nursing home in 2014 shows nurses laughing while they try to start an oxygen machine and an 89-year-old World War II veteran dies.More >>
Erin and Abby Delany, born joined at the head on July 24, 2016, will finally be returning home to NC after 485 days in the hospital.More >>
The judge said Trump cannot set new conditions on spending approved by Congress.More >>
North Korea on Monday joined Iran, Sudan and Syria on the terror blacklist, a largely symbolic step.More >>
A South Carolina trooper is sharing how he helped save a 3-month-old baby who stopped breathing.More >>
