Crews respond after gas line severed at Ocean Boulevard hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Crews are responding after a gas line was severed at an Ocean Boulevard hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Lt. Jonathan Evans.

Construction work was taking place at 5701 N. Ocean Blvd., which is Cabana Shores, when the line was severed, according to Evans.

A WMBF News crew on the scene stated SCE&G had arrived to repair the gas line.

