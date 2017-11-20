Myrtle Beach Police to get $1.25 million from DOJ to hire 10 new officers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department will receive $1,250,000 from the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS Hiring Program (CHP), according to a release from the US Attorney’s Office.

The grant is part of $98 million in funding for more police officers that Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced today. The grants will fund awards to 179 law enforcement agencies across the nation, which allows those agencies to hire 802 additional full-time law enforcement officers.

MBPD is getting the most of any agency in the state. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department was awarded $1,000,000 for eight new officers, and the Spartanburg Department of Public Safety received $244,409 which will provide for the hiring of two new officers.

Beth Drake, U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina, said, “The COPS grants will result in the hiring of additional officers in Berkeley County, Myrtle Beach, and Spartanburg. Protecting our communities against violent criminals is paramount and we look forward to continuing these efforts and working closely with our state and local law enforcement partners.”

The release from the US Attorney Office also states:

"CHP provides grant funding directly to state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies to support hiring additional law enforcement officers for three years to address specific crime problems through community policing strategies.

"In September, the Justice Department announced additional priority consideration criteria for FY2017 COPS Office grants. Applicants were notified that their application would receive additional points in the application scoring process by certifying their willingness to cooperate with federal immigration authorities within their detention facilities. Cooperation may include providing access to detention facilities for an interview of aliens in the jurisdiction’s custody and providing advance notice of an alien’s release from custody upon request. Eighty percent of the awarded agencies received additional points based on their certifications of willingness to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

"The COPS Office awards grants to hire community policing officers, develop and test innovative policing strategies, and provide training and technical assistance to community members, local government leaders, and all levels of law enforcement. Since 1994, the COPS Office has invested more than $14 billion to help advance community policing."

