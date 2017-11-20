Police ID suspect using license he dropped while running from scene at Broadway at the Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police charged Darren Moore with third degree assault and battery after an altercation at Broadway at the Beach early Sunday morning.

According to a police report, at 2:25 a.m. MBPD responded outside American Tap House where two men were having a verbal altercation.

One of those men said he was “struck forcefully” on the left side of his head by an unknown suspect, fell to the ground, and briefly lost consciousness. A security guard who witnessed the incident said he saw the offender run toward the victim and forcibly push the victim’s head.

The security guard said when he tried to detain the suspect, the man resisted and ran, but dropped his Massachusetts driver’s license as he ran to the parking lot.

As the officer was taking statements from witnesses, Moore got out of a vehicle that had just pulled into the parking lot. With the witnesses’ positive identification, and the matching photo from the Massachusetts driver’s license, police were able to take Moore into custody.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.