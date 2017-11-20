Local sailor reunites with young daughter in time for Thanksgiving

ROTA, SPAIN (WMBF) – A local sailor stationed overseas reunited with his daughter last week, in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to a release from the Naval Office of Community Outreach, Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Manish Gaskins is a Conway native, stationed aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75).

The destroyer was on its sixth patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe, according to the release.

When it returned to port in Rota, Spain on Nov. 17, Gaskins embraced his young daughter.

In an article about the destroyer’s mission, several officers are quoted.

“It has been a very exciting patrol for me,” said Cmdr. Matt Powel, commanding officer of the Donald Cook. “The crew performed outstandingly over the last four months. I am amazed and humbled by their professionalism and resiliency.”

“Whether operating in the Atlantic or the Mediterranean, we performed at the highest level,” said Cmdr. Kelley Jones, executive officer of Donald Cook, in the article published by the Naval Office of Community Outreach. “The culmination of the patrol has taken us all over U.S. 6th Fleet's area of operation. Excitingly, we have worked hand in hand through many exercises with some of the finest navies in the world. Our experience encompassed working closely with both the British and the Turkish navies; we always did the job and did it well.”

The article says among those experiences were firing an SM-3 interception missile during Formidable Shield, honing antisubmarine tactics with Turkish units and, Jones said, “having the awesome opportunity working with the Queen Elizabeth off the coast of England.”

According to the Naval Office of Community Outreach, Jones said she is now looking forward to preparing for the ship's next inspection and then getting ready for its next patrol.

