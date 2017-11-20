Conway woman charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway Police arrested Sharon Dudiak Grosser, 69, charging her with two counts of Knowing and Willful Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult.

According to a release, Conway Police received a complaint about Financial Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult in October. Officers contacted South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division’s Special Victim's Unit for assistance.

Through a joint investigation, Grosser was arrested, appeared before a Conway municipal judge and was released on bond.

The department’s press release states, “The joint effort by Conway Police Department and SLED recognizes the potential harm to a vulnerable adult, and the two agencies commitment to investigate and charge if the facts establish probable cause.”

