"Big Christmas" planned for Myrtle Beach lottery winner

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It wasn't her first choice, or her second, but a lottery ticket a Myrtle Beach woman settled on won her $125,000, according to a release from South Carolina Education Lottery.



She scratched off the top prize win on the $125,000 large ticket at home in her living room.



"I kept staring at it," she told lottery officials. Her family was just as shocked when they saw the ticket for themselves.



With the winner's birthday a few days away, she says she'll wait on gifts.



"We'll have a big Christmas," she said.



Now that the prize is paid, Murphy USA #7618 on Oak Forest Lane in Myrtle Beach received a $1,250 commission for selling the winning ticket.



One top prize of $125,000 remains in the ($5) $125,000 Large game, at odds of 1 in 600,000.

Story provided by the South Carolina Education Lottery.

