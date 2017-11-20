Victim identified in fatal crash near Johnson Road in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal accident in Georgetown County at Johnson Road and South Browns Ferry Road.

According to Cpl. Sonny Collins, around 6 a.m. Monday morning, the driver of a 1997 Jeep ran off the side of the road and into a tree. The driver was the only occupant of the car, was not wearing a seat belt, and died on scene.

According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, Dustin Cribb, 27, of Georgetown, died as a result of multiple body trauma.

