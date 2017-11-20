Multiple units damaged in overnight fire in Forestbrook area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue officials are investigating an overnight fire that damaged eight apartments on Peace Pipe Place in the Forestbrook area.

HCFR spokesman Mark Nugent said they received a 911 call at 12:15am Monday, and when units arrived on scene, fire was through the roof of the multi-family dwelling.

The fire was brought under control, and everyone in the building was accounted for. EMS checked residents for smoke inhalation and other injuries, but nobody was transported from the scene.

According to Nugent, four units sustained heavy fire damage, and many of the other units had water and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. HCFR investigators remained on scene overnight.

