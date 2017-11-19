SC students seek $55M in damages, say dorms had toxic mold - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

SC students seek $55M in damages, say dorms had toxic mold

(Source: Morris College Facebook) (Source: Morris College Facebook)

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) - Five current and former students are seeking $55 million in damages in a lawsuit that says they were exposed to toxic mold while living in three dormitories at a South Carolina college.

Multiple media outlets report the five have sued Morris College, a historically black liberal arts college in Sumter. They say they were exposed to mold and other hazardous substances while living in the three dorms in 2013.

The lawsuit says that in addition to the mold, other health hazards included leaking and clogged plumbing; defective electrical outlets and wiring; insect infestation and holes in walls, window frames and doors.

Morris College attorney Thomas Levy said he hadn't reviewed the lawsuit yet.  The school's interim president, Dr. Leroy Staggers, said in October that some students would be relocated.

