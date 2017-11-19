FBI recognizes several Conway police officers after CresCom Bank investigation

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - On Thursday, the FBI presented several Conway Police Department Detectives with FBI Director's Certificates “to recognize their excellent performance during the murder investigation at CresCom Bank,” according to a Facebook post from CPD.

Det. Heath Watford, Victims Advocate Gloria Wilson, Det. Tyres Nesmith, and Det Sgt Dale Long each received awards.

“This investigation was a very tragic incident for the Major and Skeen families, along with the employees of CresCom Bank and our entire community. This case involved many agencies and the community working together to bring the case to a conclusion and to begin the healing process for so many,” the post continued.

Congratulations to all, we thank you for your hard work.

