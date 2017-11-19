Florence woman charged with felony DUI resulting in death after - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence woman charged with felony DUI resulting in death after causing fatal accident

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Miranda Sabb (Source: Florence County Detention Center) Miranda Sabb (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence County woman is behind bars after driving under the influence and causing a fatal accident early Sunday morning, according to LcPl. Matt Southern with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The accident happened on Whippoorwill Road in Florence County around 12:40 a.m. 32-year-old Miranda Sabb, of Florence, was driving a 2008 Saturn eastbound on Whippoorwill Road when she collided with a 1995 Ford Explorer traveling westbound.

The driver of the Ford Explorer was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

Sabb was entrapped in her vehicle and had to be extricated. She was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Sabb has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death, driving under the influence, driving under suspension (third offense), open container, and unlawful storage or transportation of alcohol.

After being treated for her injuries, she was transferred to the Florence County Detention Center.

The accident remains under investigation. 

