FIRST ALERT: Riding a Temperature Roller Coaster through Thanksgiving

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Expect temperature swings through the week, starting off with a cold Monday.

Clear skies take control this afternoon. Temperatures stay steady near 60 today then fall quickly into the low 50s by sunset.

Tonight, a cold snap takes over, as clear skies allow temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 30s. It'll definitely be jacket weather for the Monday morning commute.

Cool weather continues into early next week with Monday's highs in the mid to low 50s.

Another warming trend into Tuesday and Wednesday with afternoon temperatures near 70.

This is followed by another big drop that arrives for Thanksgiving with temperatures back into the middle 50s. Rain chances for Thanksgiving Day remain small, but can still change.