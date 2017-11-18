Marlboro County shooting victims drive to jail, hospital; both c - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Marlboro County shooting victims drive to jail, hospital; both considered suspects

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
MARLBORO COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Two people are in the hospital after being shot in Marlboro County Saturday night, according to Lt. Sarah Albarri with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Albarri tells WMBF News both victims received non-life threatening injuries.

After being shot, both victims got in their respective cars. One drove to the hospital and the other drove near the Marlboro County Detention Center where EMS was called. Both victims are now in the hospital.

It’s believed the two victims shot each other, and both are considered suspects. Their identities are not being released at this time.

Check back with WMBF News for more information on this developing story. 

