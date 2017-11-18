Local motorcycle club hosts memorial ride for women murdered in CresCom Bank robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A local motorcycle club rallied the community together today in honor of two women killed in a bank robbery in Conway.

Rivertown Riders hosted a memorial ride today for CresCom Bank employees-- Donna Major and Katie Skeen. The ride started around noon, leaving from Whiskey Beach Bar and Grill on North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach. It ended at NewSpring Church along Waccamaw Boulevard around 4:30.

WMBF News had a chance to speak with one of the organizers of today's event.

"Today meant everything to the Rivertown Riders. We wanted to show the community that we wanted to give back The friends in the family and show love and support from the tragic loss they had. And just show everyone that we are here for the community if needed,” said Gene Hering of the Rivertown Riders.

The memorial ride also included a 50/50 raffle. The donations will benefit Coastline Women's Center and Advancing the Kingdom Church.

