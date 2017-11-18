Local motorcycle club hosts memorial ride for women murdered in - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Local motorcycle club hosts memorial ride for women murdered in CresCom Bank robbery

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -  A local motorcycle club rallied the community together today in honor of two women killed in a bank robbery in Conway.

Rivertown Riders hosted a memorial ride today for CresCom Bank employees-- Donna Major and Katie Skeen. The ride started around noon, leaving from Whiskey Beach Bar and Grill on North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach. It ended at NewSpring Church along Waccamaw Boulevard around 4:30.

WMBF News had a chance to speak with one of the organizers of today's event.

"Today meant everything to the Rivertown Riders. We wanted to show the community that we wanted to give back The friends in the family and show love and support from the tragic loss they had. And just show everyone that we are here for the community if needed,” said Gene Hering of the Rivertown Riders.

The memorial ride also included a 50/50 raffle. The donations will benefit Coastline Women's Center and Advancing the Kingdom Church.

  SC students seek $55M in damages, say dorms had toxic mold

    Five current and former students are seeking $55 million in damages in a lawsuit that says they were exposed to toxic mold while living in three dormitories at a South Carolina college. Multiple media outlets report the five have sued Morris College, a historically black liberal arts college in Sumter. 

  FBI recognizes several Conway police officers after CresCom Bank investigation

    On Thursday, the FBI presented several Conway Police Department Detectives with FBI Director's Certificates "to recognize their excellent performance during the murder investigation at CresCom Bank"

  Florence woman charged with felony DUI resulting in death after causing fatal accident

    A Florence County woman is behind bars after driving under the influence and causing a fatal accident early Sunday morning, according to LcPl. Matt Southern with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened on Whippoorwill Road in Florence County around 12:40 a.m. 32-year-old Miranda Sabb was driving a 2008 Saturn eastbound on Whippoorwill Road when she collided with a 1995 Ford Explorer travelling westbound.

